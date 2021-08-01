6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,535. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

