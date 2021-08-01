6 Meridian Purchases 144,466 Shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

6 Meridian grew its position in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,466 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF accounts for 18.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 97.42% of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $234,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SIXH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.