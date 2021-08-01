6 Meridian Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 1,175,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

