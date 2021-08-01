6 Meridian Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 2.40% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

XMPT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.