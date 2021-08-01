6 Meridian Sells 153,134 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,134 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 3.71% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $$25.10 during trading hours on Friday. 32,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

