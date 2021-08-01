6 Meridian Sells 475 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.88. 1,474,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,191. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

