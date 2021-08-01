6 Meridian Sells 7,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,755. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.