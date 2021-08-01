6 Meridian Sells 731 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.50. 1,905,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $248.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

