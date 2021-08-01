6 Meridian Sells 784 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

UPS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,831. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

