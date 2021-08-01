6 Meridian Sells 83,807 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

6 Meridian reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.30% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 99,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

