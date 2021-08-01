6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its stake in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,337 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned 96.48% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $55,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SIXS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $49.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS).

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.