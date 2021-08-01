6 Meridian Takes $7.75 Million Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 20.68% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SEIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

