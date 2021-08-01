6 Meridian Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,849. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

