60,917 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 over the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.