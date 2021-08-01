7,185 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Futu by 6.1% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $33,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $28,132,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

