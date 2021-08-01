$747.12 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $747.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $4,531,000.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

