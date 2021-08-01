$77.54 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $77.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.06 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

FFWM stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

