$78.42 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce sales of $78.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $362.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $419.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.34 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGEN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.