$8.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share of $8.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.17. Lam Research posted earnings of $5.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $33.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $33.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.71 to $37.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX traded up $17.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $637.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

