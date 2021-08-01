$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.