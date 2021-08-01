$823.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $823.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.40 million and the lowest is $815.51 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

