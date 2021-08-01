88mph (MPH) Price Up 49.8% This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $48.82 or 0.00118519 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $448,778.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00786367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,655 coins and its circulating supply is 372,487 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

