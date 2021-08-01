$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post sales of $9.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78. Oracle has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

