9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.08 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 726,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.