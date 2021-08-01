$94.22 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce sales of $94.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.84 million and the lowest is $87.60 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $417.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.07 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $432.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

LOB stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.