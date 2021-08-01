$94.22 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce sales of $94.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.84 million and the lowest is $87.60 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $417.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.07 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $432.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

LOB stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

