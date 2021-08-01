AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in July

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $52.73 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELUXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

