Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $243.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.84 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 122,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 154,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.76.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

