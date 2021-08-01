Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341,146 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

