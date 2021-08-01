Access Worldwide Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWC) Short Interest Update

Access Worldwide Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWWC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Access Worldwide Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Access Worldwide Communications alerts:

About Access Worldwide Communications

Access Worldwide Communications, Inc provides business process outsourcing and marketing solutions. The company offers a range of sales, backoffice, IT, and communication services. It provides inbound/outbound teleservices that include customer service, technical support, sales acquisition and processing, third party verification, dealer locators, coupons/product samples, product recalls, customer acquisition, customer retention, product awareness, win-back campaigns, market research/surveys, lead generation, membership drives, and preferred customer offers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Access Worldwide Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Worldwide Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.