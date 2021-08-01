ACoconut (AC) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $827,567.44 and $9,239.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00055634 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

