Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $865,906.62 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $865,906.62 and approximately $9,950.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,304,500 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

