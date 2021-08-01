Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.49 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

