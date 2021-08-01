ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.