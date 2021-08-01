Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.68% of Addus HomeCare worth $44,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $6,115,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

