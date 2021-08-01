Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Adecoagro worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGRO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

