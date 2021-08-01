Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stake Cut by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.49% of Adecoagro worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

