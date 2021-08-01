AdEx (ADX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

