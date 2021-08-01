Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.44 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

