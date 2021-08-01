Aditus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,339.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $107,942.26 and approximately $97,339.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

