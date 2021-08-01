Adshares 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,227.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002153 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $177,227.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,610,900 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

