adToken (ADT) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. adToken has a market cap of $325,865.68 and $1,429.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00776715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039329 BTC.

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

