Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ABMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable).

