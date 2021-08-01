Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,228 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $596.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.13 and a 52-week high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.29.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

