Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $164.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.