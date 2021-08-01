Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

