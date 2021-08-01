Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

