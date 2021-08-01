Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Airbnb stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

