Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.