Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

IIPR opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

