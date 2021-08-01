Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

